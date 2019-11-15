More students to be assisted under the bus fare assistance program

More students are now being assisted under the Ministry of Education’s Bus Fare assistance program.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar confirms due to the impact of COVID-19 more students are now eligible for assistance.

Akbar was responding to a question on the $20m Bus Fare Assistance provided in the 2019-2020 Budget.

The ministry is now assisting 9,435 students through the e-Ticketing system.

“A total of 10,500 more students have been eligible and assisted under this initiative after the impact of COVID-19. The Ministry is urging parents and students now qualifying for this initiative that has combined household income less than $16000 to fill in the transport assistance form and submit it to the Head of schools so that they can qualify for this assistance.”

Akbar says through the $20m allocation in the 2019/2020 budget they were able to assist 92,162 primary and secondary school students.

She also confirmed that $4 million was unused due to the closure of schools caused by COVID-19.