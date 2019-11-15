Home

More students to be assisted under the bus fare assistance program

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 2, 2020 6:17 am

More students are now being assisted under the Ministry of Education’s Bus Fare assistance program.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar confirms due to the impact of COVID-19 more students are now eligible for assistance.

Akbar was responding to a question on the $20m Bus Fare Assistance provided in the 2019-2020 Budget.

Article continues after advertisement

The ministry is now assisting 9,435 students through the e-Ticketing system.

 

“A total of 10,500 more students have been eligible and assisted under this initiative after the impact of COVID-19. The Ministry is urging parents and students now qualifying for this initiative that has combined household income less than $16000 to fill in the transport assistance form and submit it to the Head of schools so that they can qualify for this assistance.”

Akbar says through the $20m allocation in the 2019/2020 budget they were able to assist 92,162 primary and secondary school students.

She also confirmed that $4 million was unused due to the closure of schools caused by COVID-19.

 

