More road closures in the North

More roads and crossings in the Northern are closed due to heavy flooding and washouts as a result of the heavy rain.

The Nakama Crossing is underwater and a big tree is right on top of the crossing. The Fiji Road Authority has closed the road to all traffic as well as the public.

The Navakuru Crossing in Labasa is underwater. The road is closed to all traffic and the general public. There are several washouts along the road towards Navakuru and Sawenu as well. Drivers are urged to take extra precaution.

[Nakama Crossing]

A culvert at Galoa Village in Namoli, Labasa is also washed out, take out a good portion of the road.

The Fiji Roads Authority has closed the road to all traffic.

FBC News understands the culvert and road was also washed away two weeks ago due to heavy rain.

It was only just fixed by FRA contractors.

The Vunivere Crossing in Batiri Seaqaqa is also underwater. It’s now closed to all traffic and the general public.

In Bua, the Daria Crossing along the Nabouwalu Road is underwater and closed to all traffic as well.

The three splash crossings along the Namuavoivoi road towards Wainunu are also closed to traffic.

Low-level crossings around Labasa that were underwater yesterday are still underwater.

These include the Boubale Crossing, Urata Crossing and Dreketilailai Crossing.

The general public is being urged by the FRA not to attempt to cross the flooded roads and crossings.



