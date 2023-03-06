Brace for more rain

[Source: File]

Brace yourself for more rain says the Fiji Meteorological office.

With some areas experiencing flooding from overnight to this morning, particularly in the west, more heavy rain is expected to affect parts of the country from this afternoon.

Some areas they anticipate being hit with heavy rainfall include parts of the Central and Western Divisions.

Fiji Met is also forecasting Vanua Levu to experience heavy rain going into tonight.

The Nadi Weather Office states the risk of flash flooding is the main issue for areas like Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, Nausori, Tailevu and low lying areas.

An active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain also continues to affect the group which is bringing in a lot of rain.