More men struggle with mental issues than women: Kuruleca

More men are being diagnosed with mental issues than women around the world and Fiji is no exception.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca during the World Mental Health Day in Suva today.

Kuruleca says while the stigma around mental health is decreasing, there’s a need for increased awareness, especially among students and the broader community.

She says that men tend to keep their issues to themselves, while women are more likely to confide in others.

“Just go for exercise, have a cup of tea, and talanoa with your family and friends. Spiritual enlightenment is really important, as is just being there for other people, and of course, go and get professional help if you feel that you are stuck.”

Kuruleca says addressing mental health requires a collective effort and encourages people to share their problems.

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10th, with this year’s theme being “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right.”