More investment needed from iTaukei

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Trust Fund Board has introduced the SOLESOLEVAKI Framework to assist iTaukei communities in generating income and contributing significantly to the economy.

While speaking during the Ratu Kadavulevu School Business Talk in Suva last night, iTaukei Trust Fund Board Chief Executive Aisake Taito, highlighted that despite the substantial resources owned by the iTaukei people, their contribution to Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product remains minimal.

Taito says the iTaukei people primarily contribute to the GDP through wages and salaries, with iTaukei-owned businesses contributing only about five percent, according to data from the Fiji Business Council.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a need for greater economic participation from the iTaukei community to help address this. We are here to help.”



iTaukei Trust Fund Board Chief Executive Aisake Taito

As part of their initiatives, the iTaukei Trust Fund Board offers scholarships and financial support through the SOLESOLEVAKI Framework, in collaboration with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, and Fijian Holdings.

This framework provides financial assistance of up to $30,000 to iTaukei resource owners to help them start and grow their businesses.