Rapist dad sent to jail

A man has been sentenced to 12 years and 11 months for raping his own daughter in 2020.

The horrendous act was committed by the culprit in their home in Nadi, and the facts were proven by the prosecution during the trial beyond reasonable doubt.

The victim was 15 when the crime was perpetrated against her.

The matter came out after the young 15-year-old got pregnant, and her mother and an aunt of hers forced her to reveal what transpired.

The Lautoka High Court Judge who presided over the trial told the man that, as the child’s father, this was a case of serious breach of trust, as he is expected to be the one protecting her.

The judge says that rape is becoming more frequent in our society and is a major concern.

A non-parole period of 10 years and 11 months has been set.