More efforts needed to implement climate plans

The International Monetary Fund suggests that addressing the implementation challenges of Fiji’s climate plans will require increased efforts and financing.

In its release after the Executive Board of IMF concluded the Article IV consultation with Fiji, it says advancing climate adaptation plans will help Fiji transition to a more sustainable and resilient growth model.

The IMF says accelerating investments on renewable energy will help Fiji diversify its energy sources and reduce external imbalances.

However, it warns Fiji’s climate adaptation and mitigation plans faces significant challenges, including shortfalls in climate financing, implementation capacity, and investment management.

The IMF suggests authorities should intensify their efforts, working with development partners and private sector, to address the challenges.