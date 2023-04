More efforts needed to control malaria

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Malaria control and elimination efforts must be accelerated to ensure that hard-fought gains are not lost says Health Minister, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

He was speaking at the Asia-Pacific Leaders Conclave on Malaria Elimination.

Dr. Lalabalavu says Fiji is extremely concerned about Fijians who have traveled to malaria-endemic countries and have been bitten by malarial vectors.

He adds it has been difficult to keep Fiji malaria-free because it is a popular tourist destination.



