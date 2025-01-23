More efforts needed to address climate change

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change emphasizes the need for more efforts to create a climate-resilient future for Fijians.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu says they will focus on tackling climate change impacts through programs that support vulnerable communities and build resilience.

Bulitavu says they will draft proposals to secure funding to be able to assist affected communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Through the funds we secure, we’re able to carry out significant projects like the construction of seawalls, food bridges, and in some cases, even the relocation of communities. We also focus on building floodgates for farming communities to protect their livelihoods.”

The Ministry is working alongside several executing agencies to implement these climate change adaptation projects.

Bulitavu says a notable initiative is the Job for Nature program, which encourages community participation, particularly from youth and women’s groups, in climate change mitigation projects.

Additionally, the Ministry is actively engaging in awareness programs and working directly with communities to collect data and monitor climate impacts.