More drug raids conducted

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

More than 1000 plants believed to be marijuana were seized in two separate raids conducted by police divisional taskforce.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu says more than 200 plants believed to be marijuana were seized in a raid conducted by Savusavu Police in the Viani farming area.

In another raid conducted yesterday in the Navosa highlands, more than 1000 plants believed to be marijuana were seized.

ACP Driu says they are trying to locate the owners of both farms.

He says the seizures augured well with efforts to reduce supply as some were being prepared for distribution.

He adds apart from farms, raids continue in urban centres resulting in successful seizures.

ACP Driu says a raid conducted at the carrier stand in Suva returned positive as several parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized following a search of two vehicles

Investigations continue and the suspects have been taken into custody.