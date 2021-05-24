More booster doses to arrive soon

Fijians are being advised that the COVID-19 booster campaign will be conducted until all doses are utilized during the existing roll-out.

The Ministry of Health says more booster doses are scheduled to arrive in the country by the end of this month.

Fijians are also reminded that all vaccination venues close at 3pm daily.

The Ministry says anyone accessing vaccination services after midday is requested to arrive at the venue at least by 1.30pm.