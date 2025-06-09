MoH strengthens food safety laws amid rising violations

Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

The Ministry of Health says the current Food Safety Act 2003 is limited in penalizing offenders, as it does not include provisions for enforcing penalties or issuing fines.

Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says that over the last three years, they have prosecuted 35 cases for mishandling meat in supermarkets, with fines totaling around $25,000.

The Minister says they are currently reviewing the Act to introduce heavier fines and penalties for these offenses.

He adds that health inspectors work under the Food Safety Act 2003 and the Food Safety Regulations 2009, along with national standards based on Codex guidelines.

Dr. Lalabalavu says these laws protect public health by requiring inspectors to regularly check that supermarkets store, label, and display meat safely and hygienically, through both scheduled and surprise inspections.

“Let me share with the members of this House: for operating without a license under the Food Safety Act Schedule 2, 13 (1) and (2), 32 cases were reported against various food premises, including coffee shops, takeaways, supermarkets, dairy shops, and street food vendors, leading to a total fine of $20,000.For selling, preparing, packing, or conveying food under unsanitary conditions, three cases were identified, further emphasizing the need for stringent oversight and adherence to safety standards in retail and catering operations.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says that last fiscal year, over 2,600 food establishments were inspected, resulting in 172 abatement notices and six closure orders, showing their commitment to maintaining health standards.

He adds that the review of the Food Safety Act is now being finalized to address new food safety risks and enforcement gaps.

