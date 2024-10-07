MoH partners with Lupus Foundation to enhance services

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Health has signed an agreement with the Lupus Foundation of Fiji.

The agreement will help the Ministry and the Foundation deliver educational initiatives and support beneficiaries through counseling and referral services to care facilities.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says the memorandum has the potential to bring hope to those affected by lupus.

Dr. Tudravu stresses that it is not merely a formality but a potent tool that will foster collaboration between the Foundation and the Ministry.

He adds that Fijians continue to suffer from this terrible disease, which reprograms immune cells, causing them to attack the body itself and resulting in chronic inflammation.

The PS states that lupus can affect the kidneys, joints, skin, brain, and the lining of the heart and lungs.

Dr. Tudravu says they understand the challenges those with lupus face, and the Ministry aims to alleviate their suffering.

He highlights that, by working collaboratively, the parties will develop an autoimmune disease policy, and the Ministry will include the Foundation in any relevant training.

The Ministry of Health will collaborate with the Lupus Foundation to provide screening and awareness programs to remote, rural, and isolated communities.

Dr. Tudravu says that by seeking each other’s technical assistance to promote collaborative activities in the field of lupus, the parties will provide each other with all necessary information promptly to stay informed of matters or developments that may impact the provision of care to the beneficiaries.