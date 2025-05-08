Fisheries Ministry faces critical gaps

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Delays in policy implementation, staffing shortages, and inadequate funding at the regional level are some of the key issues raised, which are affecting the Fisheries Ministry.

While speaking at the Standing Committee on Natural Resources’ review of the Ministry of Fisheries’ 2021-2023 annual reports, Committee Chair Tomasi Tunabuna highlighted that these challenges were identified during a nine-day site visit.

This includes Central, Western, and Northern regions, where the Committee engaged directly with stakeholders and fishing communities.

He says while the Ministry received commendations for its unqualified audits and advancements in aquaculture and community-based fisheries management, the Committee also notes gaps in data collection, limited research support, and the need for better collaboration with local governance structures.



Tunabuna stresses the need for strengthened policies and increased support to ensure a sustainable and adaptive fisheries sector moving forward.

