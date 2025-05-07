Sugar ministry seeks boost

The Ministry of Sugar Industry is seeking $100 million from the government in the next financial year.

This request doubles the amount the ministry received in the current budget.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the increase will help the ministry enhance its 14 programs that support sugarcane farmers.

Singh adds that they want more funding to allow for a larger allocation toward subsidies, as he believes this will help boost production.

“Of course, an increase in production gives another five to ten percent to the farmer. And we’re also going to be giving more subsidy for manual labor harvesting. So, yes, the sugar industry itself, as I said, is very challenging. We are currently hovering around 1.3 to 1.4 million tons of cane.”

Singh acknowledges the presence of underperforming farmers, but notes that those performing well will certainly receive more assistance if his request is approved.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, said they are currently reviewing all submissions that have been made.

“And the next budget, of course, will be focused on providing a much more concerted effort.”

Minister Singh also revealed that he has requested an additional $10 million for the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs to provide grants to various organizations for their respective projects.

