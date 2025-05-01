Fiji marks milestone with regional CEDAW dialogue

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji has made history by hosting the first UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women’s constructive dialogue outside Geneva, bringing global human rights discussions to the Pacific for the first time.

The Pacific CEDAW Technical Cooperation Session was held in Suva last month, with Fiji, Tuvalu, and the Solomon Islands undergoing formal review by the CEDAW Committee.

Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, says this marks a major step in making international processes more accessible to Pacific countries.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

She states that Fiji was commended for its transparency, legal reforms, and whole-of-government approach to promoting gender equality.



[Source: Sashi Kiran MP/ Facebook]

Kiran says the country defended its sixth state report during a five-hour session, supported by input from civil society and key ministries.



[Source: Sashi Kiran MP/ Facebook]

The Minister also stresses that concluding observations from the Committee are expected in June.

