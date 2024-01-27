MoH initiates decentralization

Minister for Health, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has unveiled plans to decentralize its services.

As a part of this initiative, the weekly Senior Managers Meeting will now convene at locations corresponding to the touring schedule of the Minister for Health, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu.

During the first-ever meeting held outside of Suva, Dr. Lalabalavu highlighted that this decentralization plan had been in the works for some time, initially intending to commence in the Central Division.

However, the meeting participants opted to relocate the gathering to the Northern Division to align with the conclusion of the minister’s tour.

This strategic decision aims to facilitate discussions among managers regarding the challenges faced by health facilities in the North.

Dr. Lalabalavu highlighted the significance of collaborative teamwork, emphasizing the need to move away from isolated approaches within call centers.

He stresses the importance of being on-site, observing operational processes, and identifying necessary actions.