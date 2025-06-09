MoFF and JICA sign agreement to boost coastal blue economy

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forests and the Japan International Cooperation Agency have formalised their partnership with the signing of a Record of Discussions for the Coastal Blue Economy Promotion Project in the Pacific Island Countries.

The agreement was signed by Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forests, Saimone Tauvoli, and JICA Fiji Representative, Yumi Kimura.

The Record of Discussions outlines the framework and implementation plan for the project, building on diplomatic agreements exchanged between Fiji and Japan in August 2025.

MoFF will serve as the lead implementing agency, working closely with JICA and other stakeholders to ensure effective delivery.

The project aims to strengthen the sustainable use of coastal resources, promote the blue economy, and support long-term social and economic development in Fiji and the region.

