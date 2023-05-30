MOA to promote sandalwood production

A Memorandum of Agreement will be signed between the Ministry of Forestry and the Asia-Pacific Network for Sustainable Forest Management and Rehabilitation.

This has been approved by the cabinet.

The Agreement is intended to facilitate cooperation in forestry research and development and promote sustainable production of sandalwood in Fiji.

APFNet is a regional non-profit committed to helping the economies and people of the Asia Pacific region by promoting and improving sustainable forest management and forest rehabilitation.

Fiji, through the Ministry of Forestry, is a member country.

The assistance of APFNet will see the establishment of two fully equipped state nurseries and 65 hectares of sandalwood plantation for research and development purposes.

This is done to boost sandalwood resources and improve livelihoods sustainably.