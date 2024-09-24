Miya to address Fiji’s non-revenue water crisis

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

An international company has been awarded the performance-based contract to look into the issue of non-revenue water in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The Water Authority of Fiji says Miya is a world-leading efficiency-oriented company with vast experience in water loss reduction projects globally.

Non-revenue water, or water loss, is water that is produced but is lost due to leakage, thus not contributing to any revenue.

The Authority says the performance-based contract will focus on reducing water loss in the Suva-Nausori Region.

WAF says this project is their flagship response strategy to address current high levels of water loss of 49 percent.

WAF has a total of 1,200 km of mains and 73,000 customers within the Suva-Nausori system.

It says this will increase the level of service to customers, ensuring adequate pressure and sufficient quantity.

WAF Board Chair Ratu Savenaca Seniloli says this is the first-ever performance-based NRW contract in the Pacific, making it a leading example of bringing cutting-edge water expertise to the region.

The Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank are providing technical support and financial assistance for this project.

Meanwhile, WAF staff will also benefit from training in best-practice water loss reduction during the period of the project.