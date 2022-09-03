Missing child found

Epineri Vula. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

Three-year-old Epineri Vula has been found safe and well.

Police say the child, who was found by a member of the public walking along the main road, sought the assistance of Social Welfare Officers.

Police investigators are gathering more information with regards to the incident as investigation continue.

The missing report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station last night.

Police had earlier said that Vula was discovered missing by family members on the night of the 10th of September from their home along Edinburgh Drive in Suva when they noticed the front door open.