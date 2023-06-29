Minors mixing suki to make ‘FlipFlop’

[Source: Facebook]

The Police Force is concerned about the sale of tobacco including suki to minors following reports of it being used as a mixture of substances.

This as the Ministry of Health received reports of minors using a mixture of substances to make what is termed as Kopen or locally as ‘FlipFlop’.

According to the Ministry, the grinded suki is mixed with turpentine or rum and is normally placed between the lower lip and teeth therefore slowly oozing out its juices causing a dizzy sensation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Force Narcotics Bureau says it is aware of the matter and has visited the family and the school of the victim together with other support units from the Criminal Investigations Headquarters.

Parents and guardians have been urged to closely monitor and talk to children under their care and responsibility as they are vulnerable to exploitation in terms of licit drugs and other illegal activities.

The Force is also calling on parents to be alert of changes in children’s behavior.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Force is also calling for any information in regards to illicit drugs be communicated to Crime Stoppers 919 or to the Narcotics Bureau.