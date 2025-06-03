Minors charged for sexual offences

Two juveniles were among ten accused charged for sexual offences last month.

This has been revealed in the data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

A 16-year-old boy was charged with six counts of rape of his nine-year-old nephew.

In a separate case, a 14-year-old was charged with two counts of rape of his 12-year-old sister.

Out of ten serious sexual offence cases brought before the High Court last month, seven involved alleged abuse within domestic or family settings.

The data also highlighted the case of a 30-year-old man charged with raping his 12-year-old niece, and another where a 25-year-old man allegedly raped his 15-year-old cousin.

A 52-year-old man facing two counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual assault, and two counts of rape , all against his 18-year-old niece.

A 40-year-old man was charged with one count of sexual assault and three counts of acts intended to cause grievous harm to his wife, while a 27-year-old man was charged with raping his 36-year-old de facto partner.

A 66-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old boy while in another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 28-year-old woman.

A 37-year-old man was charged with two counts of defilement of a 15-year-old girl.

