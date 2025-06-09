Ministry warns against exploitation of elderly citizens

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has raised serious concern over the abuse and exploitation of elderly citizens, following recent reports of pension theft and financial scams targeting senior citizens.

Minister Sashi Kiran cited the case of an 86-year-old whose bank card was stolen at an ATM in Suva as a stark reminder of the vulnerability faced by elderly people and persons living with disabilities.

The Minister also confirmed that another serious case involving the embezzlement of funds from a person suffering from stroke and vision impairment is currently under investigation.

Kiran says abuse related to the elderly social pension scheme has been repeatedly raised during community visits and village meetings. She described exploitation of senior citizens as not only a criminal act but a deep failure of societal values.

According to the Fiji Police Force, nearly 2,000 reports of crimes against senior citizens were recorded in 2024 alone, with 62 per cent involving property theft, often committed by people known to the victims.

The Minister acknowledged that while elderly citizens are encouraged to safeguard their bank cards and PINs, many write down or share these details when seeking assistance, leaving them vulnerable.

She urged families to take a more active role in supporting elderly relatives with banking needs, including escorting them to banks to reduce the risk of scams.

The Ministry reminded the public that third-party withdrawals are allowed. Welfare recipients who are unable to collect their allowances due to age, disability, illness or immobility can formally nominate a trusted third party to collect payments on their behalf, subject to Ministry approval and monitoring.

Kiran encouraged families to visit their nearest Social Welfare Office to formalize these arrangements. Ministry teams conduct follow-up visits to ensure beneficiaries receive their full entitlements.

She said the Ministry will continue working closely with the Fiji Police Force to ensure those who exploit the elderly are brought to justice.

The Minister also acknowledged Good Samaritans who supported the latest victim and thanked members of the public who contributed donations. She urged all Fijians to report any attempts to scam or exploit vulnerable individuals.

The Ministry is working to establish a dedicated toll-free line by the end of the month to handle complaints related to social protection schemes.

Members of the public can report concerns by visiting the nearest Social Welfare Office or contacting the Ministry on 9907741.

