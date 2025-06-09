Ministry urges children to report unsafe touch

{File Photo}

Protecting children from abuse remains a key concern, with the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection urging early lessons on safe and unsafe touch.

The Ministry states children must learn to recognise actions that make them feel uncomfortable and to speak out when something feels wrong.

It also reiterated that children should tell someone they trust, including parents, grandparents, teachers, nurses, doctors or the police.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry adds that open communication at home and in schools helps prevent abuse and supports early reporting.

It has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping every child safe and protected at all times.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.