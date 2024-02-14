Ministry undertakes consultation for NDP

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics will commence a nationwide consultation today on the new national development plan.

The new NDP will cover the 3-year, 5-year, and 20-year plans for Fiji.

The Ministry presented their i-Sevusevu to the Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics, Viliame Gavoka.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Gavoka has emphasized the importance of engaging directly with the people, stating that the nationwide consultation provides an invaluable opportunity to listen to and connect with the people.

The consultation aims to consider the challenges faced by Fijians in sustaining their livelihoods, with particular attention to the realities encountered by rural and maritime communities, including the current status of rural and maritime schools.

The nationwide consultation will be held from February 14 to the 21st of next month.