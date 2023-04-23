Ministry to work with women’s groups

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran (left) at the Rewa Women's Mini Expo at Lomanikoro Village. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Rewa mini women’s expo will set a platform to identify women artisans who will be representing the vanua of Rewa in the upcoming Central Division Women’s Expo.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran, during the opening of the Rewa Women’s Mini Expo at Lomanikoro Village.

Kiran says the initiative will also ensure that traditional crafts are revived and passed on to younger generations, creating pathways for economic gain.

She adds that the Ministry will be working closely with the various women’s groups in the upcoming divisional expos in its efforts to pursue the interests of women in Fiji.



Women’s groups from the nine districts in Rewa were all represented, which also included those from the island of Beqa.



