Ministry to tackle elderly homelessness

Elderly homelessness is becoming increasingly visible on the streets, with a significant number of those affected falling between the ages of 50 and 60.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has confirmed this disturbing trend, following assessments conducted over the past month.

What’s especially concerning, according to Minister Sashi Kiran, is the growing number of elderly Indo-Fijians among the homeless population.

Minister Sashi Kiran

“We found two-thirds of the older persons on the streets are of Indian origin, and we are seeing more elderly individuals, not necessarily very old, but in their 50s to 70s, living on the streets these days.”

She adds that addressing this issue will be a key focus for the Ministry in the upcoming national budget, with efforts aimed at ensuring that street dwellers can live with dignity.

Kiran also highlighted that the Ministry has been conducting profiling and assessments to develop exit plans for both young adults and elderly individuals experiencing homelessness.

