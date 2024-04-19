Ministry to provide internship for MIT students

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is looking at providing internships for the Medical Imaging Technology students coming out of Fiji National University.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says currently faces a shortage of medical imaging science technologists.

He says that FNU produces 20 local graduates every year; however, in the previous year, only 11 had applied to the ministry, while the rest went to the private sector for employment.

Article continues after advertisement

“This advantage in healthcare is very positive for the people of Fiji and will contribute greatly to our overall achievement of the health targets under the Sustainable Development Goals. With these new technological developments, there is also an important need to ensure our medical imaging workforce is well trained and equipped to handle these new technologies and deliver the services that our people expect at our health facilities.”

Dr Lalabalavu says that the radiology department has submitted a proposal for a salary restructure at MITS.

The health minister says the proposal includes incentives such as housing allowances and on-call allowances for MITs that would be posted to sub-divisional and maritime zones, which he says are being considered by the ministry.

Dr Lalabalavu highlighted that currently all maritime positions are vacant, and staff from CWM Hospital are relocating throughout Fiji on a rotational basis.