Ministry to establish halfway homes

Minister for Social Protection, Sashi Kiran says they will be working with relevant agencies in Nadi to explore the provision of such services.

Minister for Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, says they are working on establishing halfway homes in Nadi for those affected by family neglect.

Halfway homes provide temporary support to individuals who have been abandoned or left on the streets, as well as shelter for beggars.

“In Suva we are looking at halfway homes so we collect them and take them into one place then being able to work with them individually case by case. In Nadi we are still working on organizing a facility like that, and in Nadi the organizations haven’t been very forthcoming in helping because the cases are much more complex.”

Kiran they are looking at finding practical solutions for the issues facing the town.