Ministry rejects mandatory HIV screening

The Health Ministry will not enforce mandatory HIV testing despite a rise in new cases.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said forcing people to test could cause fear and push them away from care.

Instead, the ministry will focus on high-risk groups.

Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

Testing will increase in areas where most cases have been found. This includes the Central Division and other regions, based on age and data.

“The AIDS task force that is leading this fight against the current HIV issue in Fiji—they are the best people who will advise me on the next step, but as it is, nothing of that nature has come forth from them.”

Dr Lalabalavu said the goal was to boost testing without creating panic.

He says teams will reach out directly to affected communities.

The ministry is also changing how HIV care is delivered.

A new team focused only on HIV will be announced next week.

