Ministry re-looks at bus fares for persons with disability

There are ongoing discussions about converting bus fare top-ups into cash for individuals with disabilities.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, who is concerned about those individuals, particularly in the rural and maritime areas, facing challenges in accessing bus services.

Tabuya says the ministry’s Monitoring Unit of the Bus Fare Subsidy program, has made this recommendation which is expected to be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

“Because there are our users who cannot use the bus. Even people living with disabilities in our towns cannot use the bus. It’s not disability-friendly. They can at least use that cash to travel in a taxi or in a carrier if they’re coming down from Naitasiri or other highland areas.”



Minister for Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya

Tabuya also stresses the importance of a practical approach to ensuring that persons with disabilities can access transportation without incurring additional costs.

She adds that the shift towards cash conversion for bus fare top-ups has the potential to alleviate financial burdens for this specific group, making public transportation more feasible and inclusive for them.