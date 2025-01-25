Ministry pursues authority’s establishment

The Ministry of Housing is actively working towards establishing a Waste Management Authority due to growing concerns over waste management issues.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says they are conducting a feasibility study with the United Nations Development Program to explore better waste recycling methods.

He adds that the initiative will improve waste handling practices and ensure a more sustainable approach to waste disposal and recycling.

Nalumisa says that nearly 100% of waste currently ends up in overfilled dumps, and significant changes are needed, which will require extensive study.

“And if you look across all our rubbish dump sites now, they have reached capacity. The basic waste management system is something that we are working on. We are researching and conducting studies on how best we can manage it.”

He adds that some municipalities are now incinerating waste to convert it into energy and separating green waste for better management.

Public Rental Board General Manager, Timoci Naleba, says the board is facing waste management challenges in the estates due to the growing amount of rubbish being generated.

Naleba adds that once the government establishes a dedicated authority for waste management, it will significantly help address the rubbish problem, as we cannot place the entire responsibility on local town councils.