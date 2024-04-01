Ministry partners with church

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru have joined forces with the President of the Methodist Church, Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou to help empower young Fijians.

In their meeting, Saukuru reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting and uplifting the youth across the nation.

Saukuru stresses the significance of engaging with various sectors, including religious, traditional, sporting, and occupational groups, where young people are actively involved.

He highlighted leveraging existing networks and collaborations rather than reinventing strategies for youth development.

The government’s approach focuses on fostering partnerships with stakeholders, including religious bodies such as the Methodist Church, to ensure comprehensive support and opportunities for Fiji’s youth.

This move aims to provide young people with the necessary resources and platforms to flourish and achieve their full potential.