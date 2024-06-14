Ministry of Women leads consultation on women empowerment

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has led a crucial consultation for women in the tourism sector.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s efforts to develop the Fiji Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan for 2024-2029 to promote economic empowerment for all Fijian women and girls.

The Ministry says recognizing the significant role of the tourism industry in employing women across Fiji, their voices and perspectives must be heard and integrated into the forthcoming 5-year WEE Action Plan.

The comprehensive national action plan, supported by the Government of Australia and developed in collaboration with the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, embodies a whole-of-government approach.

The one-day consultation focused on women in the hospitality industry, gathering valuable insights to enhance their economic empowerment.