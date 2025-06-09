Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs opens new office

[file photo]

In a bid to enhance government service delivery and strengthen support for Multi-Ethnic communities in the Western Division, the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs officially opened a new divisional office in Lautoka.

The office is located at the Sugar House Level 1, Marine Drive, Lautoka.

The new office will bring government services closer to the people, supporting policy implementation, community engagement, and technical support for diverse communities across the Western Division.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh, states that this is a significant achievement for the Ministry, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to inclusivity and expanding its reach to ensure no community is left behind.

He adds that this initiative reflects the Ministry’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and improving accessibility to government programs and services for all ethnic communities.

