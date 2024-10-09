Ministry launches three key policies

The Ministry of Fisheries believes that our oceans have long been the lifeblood of our people, providing sustenance, livelihoods and a connection to nature that has shaped our way of life.

While officiating at the launch of three key policies for the Ministry of Fisheries last night at the Holiday Inn in Suva, Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that these vital resources are protected and sustained for generations to come.

According to the Minister, the launch culminated in three key documents for the ministry, which include the Ministry of Fisheries strategic development plan for 2024-2028, the Fiji National Fisheries Policy for 2024-2028, and the Operational Plan for 2024-2025.

“Together, they represent a shared vision of sustainability, growth, and resilience in our fisheries sector, one that is vital not only to our economy but also to our culture, our identity, and future generations.”

Bainivalu stresses that every step we take today will determine the security and sustainability of our marine resources for future generations.

She urges all Fijians to stand together and forge a path where our fisheries not only sustain us today but also stand as a beacon of resilience and prosperity for all Fijians tomorrow.