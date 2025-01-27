Ministry eyes abattoir developments

Government is ramping up efforts to identify a new site to relocate the abattoir currently located in Nakasi.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the relocation is necessary due to ongoing developments and new businesses opening in the area.

He says this move is part of the plan to construct a new facility to enhance meat quality and improve infrastructure.

“Because if you look around the place, new developments have come up. There is a hospital, there is a police station, so eventually we will have to move away from that, and management has been told.”

Rayalu adds the government is also considering establishing an abattoir in Vanua Levu, likely in Cakaudrove, to reduce transportation costs for cattle farmers.

Currently, there are only two abattoirs in Fiji, one in Nakasi and the other in Vuda, Lautoka.