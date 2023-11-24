Ministry enrolls 314 Fijians for Social Pension Scheme

The Ministry for Women, Children, and Social Protection has expanded its Social Pension Scheme, providing increased support to elderly citizens.

Minister Lynda Tabuya announced that the program has enrolled 314 members so far, with notable enhancements for the current fiscal year.

Key changes to the scheme include a 25 percent increase in allowances for recipients aged 70 and above, resulting in a monthly allowance of $125.

Article continues after advertisement

Those between 65 and 69 years old also received a 15 percent increase, equating to $115 per month.

The Social Pension Scheme targets senior citizens aged 65 and above who lack a source of income and do not receive other government pensions, such as from the Ex-Serviceman Funds, FNPF, or other superannuation programs.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting the elderly population and ensuring their financial well-being in retirement.