Ministry drafts amendment to Local Government Act

The Ministry of Local Government and its partners have drafted an amendment to the Local Government Act for the provision of municipal council elections.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says they met with the Office of the Solicitor General and the Fijian Elections Office to deliberate over the amendment early this month.

Nalumisa says this will ensure the smooth conduct of the municipal council election.

“We are now reviewing and drafting the legislation to prepare for the municipal council elections. So, that is the stage where we are right now, and we are planning to have the municipal council elections most probably by the next financial year.”

Nalumisa says they have finalized the action plan as well as the legislation and policy considerations following a two-day meeting with their partners.

He says they have made a collective agreement for the legislation and policy reforms to be carried out in five months, which is from July to November.

Nalumisa says they continue to coordinate with their partners on the logistics of the municipal council elections.

The final draft is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet by the end of August.