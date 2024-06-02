Ministry confident in the use of nature-based seawalls

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is confident in the use of nature-based seawalls as a response to the challenges induced by climate change.

Assistant Minister, Tomasi Tunabuna says they have identified nature-based seawalls as an efficient method to mitigate the threat posed by sea-level rise which has left a significant number of Fijians at risk.

Tunabuna says the nature-based seawalls are suitable for vulnerable coastal communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“This innovative structure comprises of mangroves, boulders and vetiver grass to serve as the free line of defence against coastal erosion and flooding, offering sustainable and effective protection to our vulnerable communities.”

Tunabuna says the implementation of nature-based seawalls is an illustration of the government’s commitment to safeguard Fijians in coastal communities.

Since the inception of the initiative, the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has constructed 11 nature-based seawalls around the country.