Ministry advises patients to adhere to treatment

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says they will not interfere with the wishes of members of the public, who may have been diagnosed with medical conditions, to attend the three- day Healing and Miracles Crusade.

The crusade will be held at the Vodafone Arena from tomorrow.

The Ministry acknowledges that it is a faith-based event and recognizes that everyone in Fiji is free to practice their faith.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Ministry recommends that those who have been diagnosed with medical conditions and are on treatment, should maintain their prescribed treatment to get the full benefit.

The Ministry also strongly advises everyone who are currently on prescribed treatment against stopping it without first obtaining medical advice.

It says those who are not sure of whether they should continue or cease their prescribed treatment, should contact their treating medical team, family doctor, or their nearest health facility for advice and assistance.