Ministry acts to resolve drug shortages

The Health Ministry acknowledged that there is an ongoing shortage of specific drugs, including some antibiotics, paracetamol, and elixirs, which are crucial for patient care.

Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says they are prioritizing the timely procurement of these medicines to ensure that essential stocks are always available in hospitals and clinics.

“And there are certain issues that we have to take into consideration. One is procurement, and the other is storage space. We’ve just opened a new storage space here on Jerusalem Road. And in the next few months, we’ll open another one in Labasa. So, taking factors into consideration, we are addressing those issues as we move on.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Lalabalavu is assuring the public that the Ministry is actively working to resolve these issues and improve the supply chain to prevent future shortages.