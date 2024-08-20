Health

Ministry acts to resolve drug shortages

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 20, 2024 4:20 pm

The Health Ministry acknowledged that there is an ongoing shortage of specific drugs, including some antibiotics, paracetamol, and elixirs, which are crucial for patient care.

Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says they are prioritizing the timely procurement of these medicines to ensure that essential stocks are always available in hospitals and clinics.

“And there are certain issues that we have to take into consideration. One is procurement, and the other is storage space. We’ve just opened a new storage space here on Jerusalem Road. And in the next few months, we’ll open another one in Labasa. So, taking factors into consideration, we are addressing those issues as we move on.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Lalabalavu is assuring the public that the Ministry is actively working to resolve these issues and improve the supply chain to prevent future shortages.

Alleged home invasion leaves villagers on high alert

Statistics on violence against women remain unchanged: Tabuya

Sayed-Khaiyum’s presence excused

Ministry acts to resolve drug shortages

Festival contestants brighten day for senior citizens

HIV explosion is a wake-up call says Usamate

Water disruption at Navua Hospital

Suva Chief highlights critical role of media

Dr. Devi encourages increased HIV testing

Heroic effort ends tragically

Nasinu ready for municipal elections: Magnus

Blinken says Israel accepts Gaza proposal

US, Philippines reach deal on temporary relocation of some Afghan refugee

Banksy frees the animals at London Zoo in mural series finale

Samoa will still be tough despite off field issues: Byrne

Van Gogh's Starry Night recreated as park in Bosnian hills

Marist gears up for final rematch

President thanks Fijiana and Flying Fijians

Schools hockey glad to be back

US approves possible sale of Javelin missiles to Australia

Former congressman pleads guilty, faces at least 2 years in prison

12 tournaments remain

Hunter Biden loses bid to toss tax evasion case

Zoe Kravitz makes film debut with power trip thriller 'Blink Twice'

Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement

Sigatoka Methodist driven by faith

Tavesivesi aims to impress

Young Kulas wrap up US tour

Hamas, Islamic Jihad claim responsibility for bomb blast

Aryna Sabalenka wins WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati

Hollywood stars to add sizzle to Democrats' convention

Rabuka meets top Chinese legislator

New boat to ease transportation woes

Fiji and EU strengthen trade relations

Disney names veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic president of ABC News

USPSA to not get involved in termination dispute

British entrepreneur Mike Lynch among missing after luxury yacht sinks off Sicily

Youth urged to help combat drug issues

Indian medics refuse to end protests over doctor's rape and murder

Vardy earns Leicester a point against Spurs

Rabuka meets Chinese Premier of State Council

Tajik-Russian musician Manizha defies ban to sing for peace

Fiji and Brazil strengthen ties in sugar and bioenergy sectors

NRL's Roosters re-sign Origin forwards Leniu, Watson

Argentina judge halts deforestation of Chaco forest

Fiji Black on track

ACS excited for Natabua clash

Fiji targets export growth to cut trade deficit

Miller hopes for the best for transitioning athletes

FCS to review Yellow Ribbon, Nawaikula says initiative not working

Sen predicts increased return of Fijians

Two losses for Fiji Men’s cricket

Car accident claims life of Fijian worker in Australia

Injured Messi misses Argentina's World Cup qualifiers squad

NFA conducts awareness campaigns in communities

Tabuya calls for aggressive campaign

Ministry promotes community tree planting

Nasinu resumes waste management services

Ratu Sukuna Park unveils state-of-the-art features

Ministry aware of former PALM worker's death: Singh

Early testing for expectant mothers is vital: Dr Devi

Fiji reviews trade pact amid growing deficit

Long wait almost over for Nasinu

Company and workers at loggerheads

Slow start worries Sam

Fiji Pro to showcase country to millions: President

Special reunion in a special way

Sinner, Tiafoe reach Cincinnati Open final

Workshop aims to instill humanitarian values

Tyson says Paul will 'run like a thief' in the ring

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern to attend democratic convention

First MSME Information Hub opens

Singh attends global bioenergy summit

Olympic bronze medalist excited for Fiji Pro

Blinken arrives in Middle East to seek Gaza ceasefire

Ukraine says it has destroyed second Russian bridge

Health Ministry sees shift in HIV demographics

QVS embraces pressure

Harris implies Trump a 'coward' during Pennsylvania campaign appearance

Rigorous assessment is crucial: Dr. Cikamatana

Fiji examines PACER Plus with focus on economic goals

Savusavu futsal creates history

Decreasing school roll a concern

PRF concerned amid rising hazardous waste

Nawaikula credits RFMF

Hrithik Roshan mentors Alia Bhatt in 'Alpha'; Kiara Advani films action scene for 'War 2'

Woman dies in road accident

Help find missing man

Venezuelan opposition protests as election dispute drags on

Preity Zinta moves to block Punjab kings share sale

FRCS intercepts over $6,500 in undeclared alcohol

Agriculture Ministry promotes farming to curb crime

Women of Cicia launch five-year plan

Dunki wins award for promoting equality in cinema

Israel probes Palestinian prisoner abuse

Pop star Bebe Rexha alleges airline worker threatened her for being Albanian

Alain Delon, French movie legend, dies at 88

Minister calls for collective response to tackle HIV

Harris leads democrats with new hope amid old concerns

PRB enforces strict eviction policies for drug offenders

Consistency in leadership key to political success

RKS U14 eyes final glory

Blinken arrives in Middle East to renew push for Gaza ceasefire

Feasibility studies completed for solar mini-grids

Russia denies report about indirect talks with Ukraine

Superyacht sector holds economic potential: Ratu Wiliame

Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence with a win

Blinken arrives in Israel for Gaza ceasefire talks

Fiji seeks to strengthen agriculture sector

Wissa's late goal gives Brentford win over Palace

Focusing on protecting isolated communities

Diyalowai double in second win

Ba beats Nadroga

New initiative to curb HIV

Flying Fijians continue PNC preparations

Protests across Venezuela as election dispute goes on

Dry spell puts strain on dam: EFL

India-Fiji T20 cricket starts

Minister urges youths to launch cooperatives

Savusavu Market to be completed soon

Transformation noted in advertising industry

Silktails bitten by Sharks

Israel kills two Hamas militants in West Bank air strike

EFL urges caution after fires cause repeated power outages

ACS chases first Raluve title

Affordability crisis limits tenants transit to home ownership

Tewa plans to make 7s switch

Government plans to establish Waste Management Authority

Youth engaged in fight against illicit drugs

Lewandowski double as Barca begin Flick era with win

Champions Inter Milan held by Genoa on opening day

Brave beat Phoenix in Super Five to reach Hundred final

India's doctors strike over colleague's murder

Increase in HIV among youth

It wasn’t easy: QVS coach

Addressing gaps crucial to boost tourism

Semenyo salvages late draw for Bournemouth at Forest

Onana, Duran earn Villa 2-1 win at West Ham

Joelinton secures victory for 10-man Newcastle over Southampton

Impressive turnout at Nasinu Festival

Dominant Brighton win 3-0 at 10-man Everton

Specialized Peace Corps volunteers to boost rural development projects

Arsenal beat Wolves

Liverpool start Slot era with win

Likuculacula scores double in Fiji win

Nalaubu hat trick earns Lautoka maximum points

South Africa roll over Wallabies in Perth rain for second win

All Blacks turn on the style to blow past Argentina

Its a QVS vs NSS final

Nasinu U18 makes historic final

Rise in crimes against women and children

Fiji eyes fisheries collaboration with China

National strike held over India doctor's murder

ADB highlights path to robust growth

New Raluve U18 champion to be crowned

Minister visits Matuku Hospital

Labasa rallies late to draw with Tailevu Naitasiri in stalemate

Fire at Hilton contained

Trio helps ACS book first ever final spot

Prince Harry urges caution on AI

Lami U19 defeats Ratu Navula

QVS awarded win despite draw

RKS to meet Marist in U17 final

Sooraj Barjatya reacts to national award win for Uunchai

Students charged for peddling drugs

Biden urges support for Gaza ceasefire efforts

Marist U17 pips QVS in semifinal thriller

Over half million dollars stolen in major thefts

Call for school to tackle urban migration

Kuruvakadua dedicates win to late dad

MGM U14 to face RKS in Deans final

Tui Vabea installed in Kadavu

Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol starrer Border 2

Plans to tackle investment hurdles

Marist U15 ends Gospels dream run

Niusawa Secondary secures spot in Raluve final

Harris vows to cut costs, build homes, lower taxes

Fijiana gear up for crucial matches

Zirkzee's Late strike seals Man United win over Fulham

Taylor Swift mentions Kanye west

RKS through to the final

Kremlin accuses the West of helping Ukraine attack Russia

Marist kick starts Deans semifinals

Dan and Eugene Levy to host 76th Emmy Awards

Fiji records over 550 new HIV cases and 13 deaths

EC sits to discuss FijiFirst appeal

Sun insurances listing boosts exchange market

EU public health body raises mpox risk alert level

Ikanivere backs QVS, urges support for Deans semifinals

Nasinu festival returns after five year hiatus

Viral for the right reasons was a bonus: Tamani

Nagindas outlet opens in Labasa

Globetrotters duo pledges hoops, inspires local kids

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: Indian medics call for nationwide shutdown

Prasad hails record $3.1B revenue collection

Clear pathway for young rugby talent

Review of housing policy is a priority: Nalumisa

Byrne confident with strategy

E-cigarette addiction a major worry

ICAO officially opens office in Nadi