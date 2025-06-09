Minister urges public input on power costs

[File Photo]

The Fiji Commerce and Competition Commission’s 21-day public consultation on electricity tariffs shows the importance of listening to the people.

This, according to Minister for Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel.

Immanuel welcomed the consultation and encouraged the public, businesses, and micro, small and medium enterprises to take part, share their views and contribute to discussions on electricity costs.

He said energy expenses remain a major concern for households and businesses.

Immanuel reiterated the Government’s commitment to keeping electricity affordable and accessible.

He added the Government also aims to support sustainable energy and maintain a stable economy.

He said public participation was key to good governance.

The Minister believes partnership between regulators, the public and businesses will lead to informed decisions that benefit the country.

