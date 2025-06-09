Minister urges FHEC to ensure job relevant courses

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

The Education Minister has responded to the Fiji Higher Education Commission regarding comments it made against tertiary institutions and the courses they offer.

The FHEC Chair had stated that the Commission will no longer allow universities and colleges to offer programs that do not provide clear pathways to employment.

Minister Aseri Radrodro, in response, says the Commission must take responsibility for evaluating and designing programs and courses that are suitable for students.

Article continues after advertisement

FHEC Chair Steve Chand had emphasized that many institutions have been offering qualifications that do not lead to meaningful jobs, which has contributed to the growing number of unemployed graduates.

“We really don’t want to throw good money after bad investment. So it’s really up to our HEIs to ensure that whatever programs you institute, you have calculated potential pathways for employment.”

In response, Radrodro says the FHEC has a mandate and should ensure institutions are offering programs that align with the needs of the employment sector.

“They need to stick to their roles and responsibilities and ensure that the level of education and the courses offered by higher education institutions are genuine, credible, and reflect the needs of the employment sector.”

He also stresses that institutions have a responsibility not only to provide education but also to prepare students for meaningful and sustainable employment.

The Minister calls on higher education institutions to prioritize relevance, quality, and outcomes, ensuring that the education system supports national development and economic growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.