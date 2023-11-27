Minister takes aim at political interference in Police leadership

[File Photo]

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua asserts that the Fiji Police Force has grappled with political interference in the appointment of Police Commissioners since 1987.

The Minister emphasizes the crucial task of altering public perception, aiming for the Force to be viewed as a professional and independent institution dedicated to upholding the law.

Tikoduadua acknowledges the historical misuse of the Police Force for political gains and expresses hope for a transformation towards a more law-centric approach.

“And how is that defined? The standard is that the police must answer to the law when the police can only do that, and then that’s the ultimate work of the police. Define the law, uphold the law and then everything else comes out all part of community policing work comes into that so hopefully, we’ll try and redefine that this today and tomorrow with the help of the United Nations.”

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew discloses the resignation of over 100 police officers, spanning various ranks including Senior Superintendents.

“So with all this coming up, we try to address this challenges and it’s an ongoing challenge and we don’t shy away from it but we sometimes officers that are based have to attend report.”

Notably, 91 frontline officers have left for opportunities abroad, prompting concerns about challenges faced by those overseeing police posts and patrolling.

Despite ongoing issues, Fong Chew mentions an upcoming recruit passing out on the 15th of the next month, indicating efforts to address persisting challenges within the force.

Today marked the launch of the Restore Blue Campaign, focusing on ‘Building Trust & Legitimacy Through Community Policing.