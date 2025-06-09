Minister slams civil service for delays

Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh

Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh has criticized the civil service for being slow and causing delays in projects.

During the handover of multiethnic grant yesterday, Singh says the government system was very slow.

He says many projects have a budget approved, but nothing has happened.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says the bureaucracy is frustrating and he is tired of it.

“We are running around in circles. Also over the past two days, I’ve been hearing that one guy wants to know what has happened. As I was coming to this office, I got a call from the people that I was supposed to get the data from but nothing.”

His frustration was triggered by delays in the construction of the Shraad Ghat in Labasa and Lautoka, a place where Hindus pray before scattering the ashes of their loved ones.

The Minister warns that if things stay the same, the project could be cancelled this financial year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.