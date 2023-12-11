Minister pledges commitment to eradicate violence

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, has declared a resolute stance against the nation’s high rate of violence against women and girls.

As the 16 Days of Activism against Gender based Violence culminated yesterday, Professor Prasad emphasized the immense societal, health, and economic costs associated with violence against women and girls.

Prasad assures the public that the government, under Fiji’s laws, will not tolerate gender based violence.

“I want to be clear. Gender based violence is both a human rights violation and a crime under Fiji’s laws, we will not tolerate it. In my capacity as the Minister of Finance, I extend my unwavering commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to stop violence against our daughters, mothers, sisters and friends from ever taking root.”

Professor Prasad highlighted the critical role of the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls in achieving this goal.

“I will actively advocate for gender equality within our budgeting and programming processes because our women and girls will not be truly safe until they stand as equals with men and boys and have accesses to matching opportunities and resources. This pledge is not for today alone. It is a commitment to the future of our children and grandchildren.”

Prasad also expressed his vision for a brighter Fiji where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive in an environment of equality and respect.