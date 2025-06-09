Minister orders full investigation in the LP II case

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has ordered a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sinking of the Lomaiviti Princess II in Suva Harbour.

He condemned what he described as “sheer recklessness” in the handling of the vessel.

The LP II, which had been anchored at Narain Jetty since 2019, capsized and sank after being towed out of the port by Fiji Ports Corporation Limited, raising serious environmental concerns due to an ensuing oil spill.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe says the vessel now rests in just under two metres of water, posing a hazard to navigation and the marine environment.

“To mitigate environmental damage, oil containment booms have been deployed around the wreck to prevent further spread of oil, while dispersants are being applied to minimize harm to marine life.”

Authorities are closely monitoring the site for any additional leaks.

Officials from the Joint Maritime Environment Protection Committee are coordinating the response as plans are underway to refloat and reposition the LP II to clear the navigation channel, followed by the removal of the wreck to restore safe harbour operations.

The Committee consists of representatives from the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF), Fiji Ports Corporation Limited (FPCL), the Department of Transport, and the Fiji Police Force,

The government is also considering involving the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) should the situation escalate further.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.