Minister meets with ACWF

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Reducing high levels of domestic violence and improving the health and wellbeing of women, were among some of the things discussed between Women Minister Lynda Tabuya and the All China Women’s Federation.

The meeting was also an opportune time to discuss areas where they can work together to lift women out of poverty, while identifying social and economic empowerment initiatives.

Tabuya thanked the Federation for their assistance throughout the years, saying they’re looking forward to furthering their partnership and adopting best practices.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry has had a 10-year relationship with the Federation in trying to advance the interests of women in Fiji.